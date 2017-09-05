Designer Mockups 1.1

Ultimate Designer Mockup Pack 1.1 (Photoshop + Sketch + Figma) Made by Ilja Miskov

You are getting 60 different mockups for showcasing your designs to clients or Dribbble. They are made in both Black & White for convenience but they also can be customized in every way!

You're free to customize colors, opacity and position of the elements.

Contains .psd, .sketch and .fig files. Also included are the video instructions on how to import and show your designs on the mockups. Colors: Black & White. Made in vector, so you can scale them infinitely if you want.

Perfect for project use and showcasing your work on Dribbble!

Hope you'll love using this mockup pack! Use it well!

UPDATE 1.1 - October 26, 2017

Added support for Adobe Photoshop

Added 10 iPhone X Templates

Getting started videos are now in 1080p instead of 720p

Symbol (Smart Objects) support for mockup backgrounds

Added previously missing screen layers for Apple Watch and Two Apple Watches screens

Background color is now a bit lighter for the Black versions of mockups

Fixed shadows for Microsoft Surface Studio, LGUD88 4K Monitor, Framed Poster and Two Cards

Fixed the problem where shadows were removed or weren't showing properly in Figma

If you see any bug or error in a file or if you have any questions - Don't be shy to hit me up. I'll be happy to help.

Dribbble: http://dribbble.com/iljamiskov

Twitter: https://twitter.com/iljamiskov

CM: https://creativemarket.com/iljamiskov